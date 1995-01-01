Robert Zemeckis

Golden Globes logo

Robert “Bob” Zemeckis (born May 14, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois), a graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts (1973), was hired by producer Michael Douglas to direct Romancing the Stone (1984), he directed movies executive produced by his mentor Steven Spielberg: Back to the Future (1985) and sequels, Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988). He directed Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her (1992), Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994) and Cast Away (2000), Jodie Foster in Contact (1997). He pioneered performance capture in The Polar Express (2004) and A Christmas Carol (2009). Zemeckis directed The Walk (2015) with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Philippe Petit, Allied (2016) with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, Welcome to Marwen (2018) with Steve Carell, The Witches (2020) with Anne Hathaway from the 1983 children's novel by Road Dahl.

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Forrest Gump
