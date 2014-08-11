Born in Chicago Illinois on July 21, 1951, died in California on August 11, 2014, Robin Williams started as a stand-up comedian, starred in the television comedy series Mork & Mindy (1978-1982), made his film debut in Popeye (1980) by Robert Altman. He starred in The World According to Garp (1982) with Glenn Close, Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) by Barry Levinson, Dead Poets Society (1989) by Peter Weir. He played Dr. Oliver Sacks in Awakenings with Robert De Niro (1990), a homeless man in The Fisher King (1991) by Terry Gilliam, a grown-up Peter Pan in Hook (1991) by Steven Spielberg, a nanny in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), the Ugo Tognazzi role in The Birdcage (1996) remake of La Cage aux Folles directed by Mike Nichols, a therapist in Good Will Hunting (1998) directed by Gus van Sant from a screenplay by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, a dead man in What Dreams May Come (1998), a doctor in Patch Adams (1998), a robot in Bicentennial Man (1999). He was a photo lab technician in One Hour Photo (2002), a writer in Insomnia (2002) by Christopher Nolan, a talk show host modeled after Jon Stewart in Man of the Year (2006) by Barry Levinson, Theodore Roosevelt in the Night at the Museum comedies (2006, 2009, 2014).

Read Robin Williams 1951-2014

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Robin Williams, 2005 by Philip Berk