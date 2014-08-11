Golden Globes logo

Robin Williams

10 Nominations
4 Wins

Born in Chicago Illinois on July 21, 1951, died in California on August 11, 2014, Robin Williams started as a stand-up comedian, starred in the television comedy series Mork & Mindy (1978-1982), made his film debut in Popeye (1980) by Robert Altman. He starred in The World According to Garp (1982) with Glenn Close, Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) by Barry Levinson, Dead Poets Society (1989) by Peter Weir. He played Dr. Oliver Sacks in Awakenings with Robert De Niro (1990), a homeless man in The Fisher King (1991) by Terry Gilliam, a grown-up Peter Pan in Hook (1991) by Steven Spielberg, a nanny in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), the Ugo Tognazzi role in The Birdcage (1996) remake of La Cage aux Folles directed by Mike Nichols, a therapist in Good Will Hunting (1998) directed by Gus van Sant from a screenplay by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, a dead man in What Dreams May Come (1998), a doctor in Patch Adams (1998), a robot in Bicentennial Man (1999). He was a photo lab technician in One Hour Photo (2002), a writer in Insomnia (2002) by Christopher Nolan, a talk show host modeled after Jon Stewart in Man of the Year (2006) by Barry Levinson, Theodore Roosevelt in the Night at the Museum comedies (2006, 2009, 2014).

Read Robin Williams 1951-2014

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Robin Williams, 2005 by Philip Berk

2005 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Robin Williams

1994 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mrs. Doubtfire

1993 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Aladdin

1992 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Fisher King, The

1988 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Good Morning, Vietnam

1979 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Mork & Mindy

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Patch Adams

1998 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Good Will Hunting

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Awakenings

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Dead Poets Society

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Moscow on the Hudson

1980 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Mork & Mindy
