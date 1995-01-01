Robin Wright (born April 8, 1966 in Dallas, Texas) acted in The Princess Bride (1987) by Rob Reiner, with Albert Finney in The Playboys (1992), with Robin Williams in Toys (1992) by Barry Levinson, with Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994) by Robert Zemeckis, with Morgan Freeman in Moll Flanders (1996) from the novel by Daniel Defoe, with Sean Penn in State of Grace (1990) by Phil Joanou and She’s So Lovely (1997) by Nick Cassevetes, with Kevin Costner in Message in a Bottle (1999) by Luis Mandoki. She acted in White Oleander (2002), A Home at the End of the World (2004), Breaking and Entering (2006) by Anthony Minghella, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) by Rebecca Miller, The Conspirator (2010) by Robert Redford. She acted with Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) by Denis Villeneuve, with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Women 1984 (2020) by Patty Jenkins. She directed and starred in Land (2021).

On television, Robin Wright acted with Kevin Spacey in House of Cards (2013-2017).