Golden Globes logo

Rock Hudson

5 Nominations
5 Wins
Rock Hudson

Rock Hudson (born Roy Scherer in Winnetka, Illinois, November 17, 1925, died October 2, 1985) starred in melodramas like Magnificent Obsession (1954), All That Heaven Allows (1955), The Tarnished Angels (1957) directed by Douglas Sirk, Giant (1956) with James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor, romantic comedies with Doris Day, Pillow Talk (1959), Love Came Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), Come September (1961) with Gina Lollobrigida, the science fiction film Seconds (1966) by John Frankenheimer, the musical spy film Darling Lili (1970) with Julie Andrews. He acted on television in McMillan & Wife (1971-1977).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

World Film Favorites
Rock Hudson

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

World Film Favorites
Rock Hudson

1960 Winner

1960 Winner

World Film Favorites
Rock Hudson

1959 Winner

1959 Winner

World Film Favorites
Rock Hudson
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.