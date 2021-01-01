Rock Hudson (born Roy Scherer in Winnetka, Illinois, November 17, 1925, died October 2, 1985) starred in melodramas like Magnificent Obsession (1954), All That Heaven Allows (1955), The Tarnished Angels (1957) directed by Douglas Sirk, Giant (1956) with James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor, romantic comedies with Doris Day, Pillow Talk (1959), Love Came Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), Come September (1961) with Gina Lollobrigida, the science fiction film Seconds (1966) by John Frankenheimer, the musical spy film Darling Lili (1970) with Julie Andrews. He acted on television in McMillan & Wife (1971-1977).