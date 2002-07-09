Golden Globes logo

Rod Steiger

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Rod Steiger

Rodney “Rod” Steiger (born in Westhampton, New York, April 14, 1925, died July 9, 2002) studied method acting at the Actors Studio, acted in On the Waterfront (1954) by Elia Kazan with Marlon Brando, The Big Knife (1955) by Robert Aldrich, Al Capone (1959), Le mani sulla città (Hands over the City, 1963) by Francesco Rosi, The Pawnbroker (1965) by Sidney Lumet, The Loved One (1965) by Tony Richardson, E venne un uomo (A Man Named John, 1965) by Ermanno Olmi, Doctor Zhivago (1965) by David Lean, In the Heat of the Night (1967) by Norman Jewison with Sidney Poiter, No Way to Treat a Lady (1968) with George Segal, The Illustrated Man (1969) with Claire Bloom, Waterloo (1970) by Sergei Bondarchuk, Mussolini: Ultimo atto (Last Days of Mussolini, 1975) by Carlo Lizzani, W.C. Fields and Me (1976) by Arthur Hiller.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1968 Winner

1968 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
In the Heat of the Night

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Pawnbroker, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.