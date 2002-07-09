Rodney “Rod” Steiger (born in Westhampton, New York, April 14, 1925, died July 9, 2002) studied method acting at the Actors Studio, acted in On the Waterfront (1954) by Elia Kazan with Marlon Brando, The Big Knife (1955) by Robert Aldrich, Al Capone (1959), Le mani sulla città (Hands over the City, 1963) by Francesco Rosi, The Pawnbroker (1965) by Sidney Lumet, The Loved One (1965) by Tony Richardson, E venne un uomo (A Man Named John, 1965) by Ermanno Olmi, Doctor Zhivago (1965) by David Lean, In the Heat of the Night (1967) by Norman Jewison with Sidney Poiter, No Way to Treat a Lady (1968) with George Segal, The Illustrated Man (1969) with Claire Bloom, Waterloo (1970) by Sergei Bondarchuk, Mussolini: Ultimo atto (Last Days of Mussolini, 1975) by Carlo Lizzani, W.C. Fields and Me (1976) by Arthur Hiller.