Roger Moore (born in London, England, October 14, 1927, died May 23, 2017) played James Bond in seven movies, Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985). On television, he acted in Ivanhoe (1958-1959), Maverick (1960-1961), The Saint (1962-1969), The Persuaders (1969-1972) with Tony Curtis. He wrote the biography Last Man Standing: Tales from Tinseltown (2014).

1980 Winner

World Film Favorites
