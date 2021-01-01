Roman Polanski (born August 18, 1933 in Paris, France from Polish parents) directed movies in Poland, Knife in the Water (1962), in England, Repulsion (1965) with Catherine Deneuve, Cul-de-sac (1966), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967), in the United States, Rosemary’s Baby (1968) with Mia Farrow, Chinatown (1974) with Jack Nicholson, in France, The Tenant (1976), Tess (1979) with Nastassja Kinski from the 1892 novel Tess of the d’Urbevilles by Thomas Hardy, Frantic (1988) with Harrison Ford, Death and the Maiden (1994) with Sigourney Weaver, The Ninth Gate (1999) with Johnny Depp, The Pianist (2002) with Adrien Brody, The Ghost Writer (2010) with Ewan McGregor, Carnage (2011) with Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster, Venus in Fur (2013) starring his wife Emmanuel Seigner.