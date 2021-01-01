Golden Globes logo

Roman Polanski

4 Nominations
2 Wins
Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski (born August 18, 1933 in Paris, France from Polish parents) directed movies in Poland, Knife in the Water (1962), in England, Repulsion (1965) with Catherine Deneuve, Cul-de-sac (1966), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967), in the United States, Rosemary’s Baby (1968) with Mia Farrow, Chinatown (1974) with Jack Nicholson, in France, The Tenant (1976), Tess (1979) with Nastassja Kinski from the 1892 novel Tess of the d’Urbevilles by Thomas Hardy, Frantic (1988) with Harrison Ford, Death and the Maiden (1994) with Sigourney Weaver, The Ninth Gate (1999) with Johnny Depp, The Pianist (2002) with Adrien Brody, The Ghost Writer (2010) with Ewan McGregor, Carnage (2011) with Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster, Venus in Fur (2013) starring his wife Emmanuel Seigner.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Tess

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Chinatown

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Tess

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Rosemary's Baby
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.