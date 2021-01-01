Romy Schneider (born Rosemarie Albach in Vienna, Austria September 23, 1938, died May 29,1982) became famous as a teenager playing Empress Elisabeth of Austria in the Sissi trilogy (1955-1957), acted with Alain Delon in Christine (1958) and La Piscine (The Swimming Pool, 1969), with Anthony Perkins in The Trial (1962) directed by Orson Wells from the 1925 novel by Franz Kafka, with John Huston in The Cardinal (1963) by Otto Preminger, with Peter Sellers in What’s New Pussycat? (1965), with Michel Piccoli in Les choses de la vie (1970), with Yves Montand in César et Rosalie (1972), with Jean-Luis Trintignant in Le train (1973), with Helmut Berger in Ludwig (1973) by Luchino Visconti.