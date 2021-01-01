Golden Globes logo

Romy Schneider

1 Nominations

Romy Schneider (born Rosemarie Albach in Vienna, Austria September 23, 1938, died May 29,1982) became famous as a teenager playing Empress Elisabeth of Austria in the Sissi trilogy (1955-1957), acted with Alain Delon in Christine (1958) and La Piscine (The Swimming Pool, 1969), with Anthony Perkins in The Trial (1962) directed by Orson Wells from the 1925 novel by Franz Kafka, with John Huston in The Cardinal (1963) by Otto Preminger, with Peter Sellers in What’s New Pussycat? (1965), with Michel Piccoli in Les choses de la vie (1970), with Yves Montand in César et Rosalie (1972), with Jean-Luis Trintignant in Le train (1973), with Helmut Berger in Ludwig (1973) by Luchino Visconti.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Cardinal, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.