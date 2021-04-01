Golden Globes logo

Ron Howard

8 Nominations
2 Wins

Ronald “Ron” Howard (born March 1, 1954 in Duncan, Oklahoma) started acting as a child on the television series The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968), as a teenager on TV’s Happy Days (1974-1980) with Henry Winkler. He acted in movies like American Graffiti (1973) by George Lucas and The Shootist (1976) with John Wayne. He directed and starred in Grand Theft Auto (1977) then became a prolific movie director. He directed Splash (1984) with Tom Hanks, Cocoon (1985) with Don Ameche, Parenthood (1989) with Steve Martin, Far and Away (1992) with Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, Apollo 13 (1995), Dr.  Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) with Jim Carrey, The Missing (2003), Frost/Nixon (2008), Rush (2013), In the Heart of the Sea (2015). Howard directed Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind (2001) and Cinderella Man (2005), Tom Hanks in the film adaptations of the novels by Dan Brown: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), Inferno (2016). He directed Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Hillbilly Elegy (2020) with Glenn Close and Amy Adams. Howard directed documentaries like The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (2016), Pavarotti (2019).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
From the Earth to the Moon

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Happy Days

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Frost/Nixon

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Arrested Development

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Arrested Development

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
A Beautiful Mind

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Apollo 13

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Shootist, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.