Ronald Colman (born in Richmond, England on February 9, 1891, died May 19, 1958) started acting on the stage in London and in New York, was cast by Henry King in the Hollywood silent film The White Sister (1923) opposite Lillian Gish, acted in more silents, Stella Dallas (1925), Lady Windermere's Fan (1925), Beau Geste (1926), and in talking pictures such as Bulldog Drummond (1929) and Condemned (1929), A Tale of Two Cities (1935) directed by John Conway from the 1859 novel by Charles Dickens, Lost Horizon (1937) by Frank Capra, The Prisoner of Zenda (1937), Random Harvest (1942) by Mervyn LeRoy with Greer Garson, The Talk of the Town (1942) with Cary Grant, Kismet (1944) by William Dieterle with Marlene Dietrich, A Double Life (1947) by George Cukor.