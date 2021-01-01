Golden Globes logo

Ronald Colman

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Ronald Colman

Ronald Colman (born in Richmond, England on February 9, 1891, died May 19, 1958) started acting on the stage in London and in New York, was cast by Henry King in the Hollywood silent film The White Sister (1923) opposite Lillian Gish, acted in more silents, Stella Dallas (1925), Lady Windermere's Fan (1925), Beau Geste (1926), and in talking pictures such as Bulldog Drummond (1929) and Condemned (1929), A Tale of Two Cities (1935) directed by John Conway from the 1859 novel by Charles Dickens, Lost Horizon (1937) by Frank Capra, The Prisoner of Zenda (1937), Random Harvest (1942) by Mervyn LeRoy with Greer Garson, The Talk of the Town (1942) with Cary Grant, Kismet (1944) by William Dieterle with Marlene Dietrich, A Double Life (1947) by George Cukor.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1948 Winner

1948 Winner

Actor In A Leading Role
A Double Life
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.