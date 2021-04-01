2 Nominations
Patricia Rooney Mara (born April 17, 1985, in Bedford, New York) played a supporting role in The Social Network (2011) with Jesse Eisenberg and then starred in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2012) with Daniel Craig, both directed by David Fincher. She co-starred with Cate Blanchett in Carol (2015) by Todd Haynes, she starred with Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman in Lion (2016) directed by Garth Davis from the book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley, she acted in A Ghost Story (2107) by David Lowery with Casey Affleck, Mary Magdalene (2018), Nightmare Alley (2021) by Guillermo del Toro.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaCarol
2012 Nominee
2012 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaThe Girl With The Dragon Tattoo