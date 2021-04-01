Patricia Rooney Mara (born April 17, 1985, in Bedford, New York) played a supporting role in The Social Network (2011) with Jesse Eisenberg and then starred in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2012) with Daniel Craig, both directed by David Fincher. She co-starred with Cate Blanchett in Carol (2015) by Todd Haynes, she starred with Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman in Lion (2016) directed by Garth Davis from the book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley, she acted in A Ghost Story (2107) by David Lowery with Casey Affleck, Mary Magdalene (2018), Nightmare Alley (2021) by Guillermo del Toro.