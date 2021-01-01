Catherine Rosalind Russell (born June 4, 1907, in Waterbury, Connecticut, died November 28, 1976) acted in movies like The Women (1939) by George Cukor with Joan Crawford and Norma Shearer, His Girl Friday (1940) by Howard Hawks with Cary Grant, My Sister Eileen (1942), Sister Kenny (1946), Mourning Becomes Electra (1947) from the 1931 play by Eugene O’Neill, Auntie Mame (1958), a role she had played on Broadway, A Majority of One (1961) by Mervyn Leroy with Alec Guinness, Gypsy (1962) from the 1959 stage musical with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, The Trouble with Angels (1966) directed by Ida Lupino.