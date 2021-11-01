Golden Globes logo

Rose Byrne

2 Nominations
Rose Byrne

Mary Rose Byrne (born in Sydney, Australia, July 24, 1979) acted in Australian movies like The Goddess of 1967 (2000) and in American films like Troy (2004) by Wolfgang Petersen, Marie Antoinette (2006) by Sofia Coppola, Adam (2009) with Hugh Dancy, Bridesmaids (2011) by Paul Feig, X-Men: First Class (2011) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) by Derek Cianfrance, This Is Where I Leave You (2014) by Shawn Levy, The Meddler (2015) by Lorene Scafaria with Susan Sarandon, I Love You, Daddy (2017) by Louis C.K., Juliet, Naked (2018), Irresistible (2020) written and directed by Jon Stewart.

On television Byrne starred in the series Damages (2007-2012) with Glenn Close, Physical (2021), played Gloria Steinem in Mrs. America (2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Damages

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Damages
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.