Mary Rose Byrne (born in Sydney, Australia, July 24, 1979) acted in Australian movies like The Goddess of 1967 (2000) and in American films like Troy (2004) by Wolfgang Petersen, Marie Antoinette (2006) by Sofia Coppola, Adam (2009) with Hugh Dancy, Bridesmaids (2011) by Paul Feig, X-Men: First Class (2011) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) by Derek Cianfrance, This Is Where I Leave You (2014) by Shawn Levy, The Meddler (2015) by Lorene Scafaria with Susan Sarandon, I Love You, Daddy (2017) by Louis C.K., Juliet, Naked (2018), Irresistible (2020) written and directed by Jon Stewart.

On television Byrne starred in the series Damages (2007-2012) with Glenn Close, Physical (2021), played Gloria Steinem in Mrs. America (2020).