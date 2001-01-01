Golden Globes logo

Russell Crowe (born April 7, 1964 in Wellington, New Zealand) played a skinhead in the Australian movie Romper Stomper (1992), a preacher in The Quick and the Dead (1994) by Sam Raimi, a detective in L.A. Confidential (1997) by Curtis Hanson, a whistle blower in The Insider (1999) by Michael Mann, a negotiator in Proof of Life (2000) by Taylor Hackford, a Roman general in Gladiator (2000) by Ridley Scott, a mathematician in A Beautiful Mind (2001) by Ron Howard, a Navy captain in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) by Peter Weir, a boxer in Cinderella Man (2005) by Ron Howard, a bond trader in A Good Year (2006) by Ridley Scott, an outlaw in 3:10 to Yuma (2007) by James Mangold, a detective in American Gangster (2007) by Ridley Scott, the legendary hero in Robin Hood (2010) by Ridley Scott, Inspector Javert in the musical Les Misérables (2012) by Tom Hooper, Superman’s father in Man of Steel (2013) by Zack Snyder, the biblical patriarch in Noah (2014) by Darren Aronofsky.  He directed and starred in The Water Diviner (2014). He acted in Fathers and Daughters (2015) by Gabriele Muccino, The Nice Guys (2017) by Shane Black with Ryan Gosling, he played Dr. Jekyll in The Mummy (2017) with Tom Cruise, the father in Boy Erased (2018) by Joel Edgerton with Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman.

On television Crowe played Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice (2019).

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Loudest Voice, The

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
A Beautiful Mind

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Cinderella Man

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Gladiator

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Insider
