Rutger Hauer

Rutger Oelsen Hauer (born January 23, 1944 in Breukelen, Netherlands, died July 19, 2019 in Beetsterzwaag, Netherlands) starred in the Dutch films directed by Paul Verhoeven, Turkish Delight (1973) , Soldier of Orange (1977), and Flesh + Blood (1985). He acted in Blade Runner (1982) by Ridley Scott, Ladyhawke (1985) by Richard Donner, The Legend of the Holy Drinker (La leggenda del santo bevitore, 1989) by Ermanno Olmi, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2003) directed by George Clooney, Batman Begins (2005), by Christopher Nolan, and The Sisters Brothers (2018), by Jacques Audiard.

On television he starred in, among others, Escape from Sobibor (1987), Fatherland (1994), Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight (1994), True Blood (2008-2014), The Last Kingdom (2015) and Channel Zero (2018).

