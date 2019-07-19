Golden Globes logo

Rutger Oelsen Hauer (born January 23, 1944 in Breukelen, Netherlands, died July 19, 2019 in Beetsterzwaag, Netherlands) starred in the Dutch films directed by Paul Verhoeven, Turkish Delight (1973) , Soldier of Orange (1977),  and Flesh + Blood (1985). He acted in Blade Runner (1982) by Ridley Scott, Ladyhawke (1985) by Richard Donner, The Legend of the Holy Drinker (La leggenda del santo bevitore, 1989) by Ermanno Olmi, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2003) directed by George Clooney, Batman Begins (2005), by Christopher Nolan, and The Sisters Brothers (2018), by Jacques Audiard.

On television he starred in, among others, Escape from Sobibor (1987), Fatherland (1994), Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight (1994), True Blood (2008-2014), The Last Kingdom (2015) and Channel Zero (2018).

Read Remembering Rutger Hauer by Yoram Kahana.

1988 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Escape From Sobibor

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Fatherland
