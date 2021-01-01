3 Nominations
2 Wins
Ruth Gordon Jones (born in Quincy, Massachusetts, October 30, 1896, died August 28, 1985) acted on Broadway and in movies like Two-Faced Woman (1941) with Greta Garbo, Inside Daisy Clover (1965) with Natalie Wood, Rosemary’s Baby (1968) by Roman Polanski, Where’s Poppa? (1970) by Carl Reiner with George Segal, Harold and Maude (1971) by Hal Ashby. She wrote the screenplay for The Actress (1953) directed by George Cukor from her autobiographical play Years Ago.
1969 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureRosemary's Baby
1966 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureInside Daisy Clover
1972 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyHarold and Maude