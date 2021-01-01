Golden Globes logo

Ruth Gordon

3 Nominations
2 Wins

Ruth Gordon Jones (born in Quincy, Massachusetts, October 30, 1896, died August 28, 1985) acted on Broadway and in movies like Two-Faced Woman (1941) with Greta Garbo, Inside Daisy Clover (1965) with Natalie Wood, Rosemary’s Baby (1968) by Roman Polanski, Where’s Poppa? (1970) by Carl Reiner with George Segal, Harold and Maude (1971) by Hal Ashby. She wrote the screenplay for The Actress (1953) directed by George Cukor from her autobiographical play Years Ago.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Rosemary's Baby

1966 Winner

1966 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Inside Daisy Clover

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Harold and Maude
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.