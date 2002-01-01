Ryan Gosling

Ryan Thomas Gosling (born November 12, 1980 in London, Ontario, Canada) acted with Sandra Bullock in Murder by Numbers (2002) by Barbet Schroeder, starred with Rachel McAdams in The Notebook (2004) by Nick Cassavetes, with Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine (2010), with Bradley Cooper in The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) both directed by Derek Cianfrance, with Steve Carell in Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) and with Christian Bale in The Big Short (2015) by Adam McKay. Gosling starred in The Ides of March (2011) directed by George Clooney, Drive (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn, The Nice Guys (2016) by Shane Black with Russell Crowe, La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle with Emma Stone. He starred in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) by Denis Villeneuve, played astronaut Neil Amstrong in First Man (2018) by Damien Chazelle.

