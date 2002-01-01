Golden Globes logo

Ryan Gosling

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Ryan Thomas Gosling (born November 12, 1980 in London, Ontario, Canada) acted with Sandra Bullock in Murder by Numbers (2002) by Barbet Schroeder, starred with Rachel McAdams in The Notebook (2004) by Nick Cassavetes, with Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine (2010), with Bradley Cooper in The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) both directed by Derek Cianfrance, with Steve Carell in Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) and with Christian Bale in The Big Short (2015) by Adam McKay. Gosling starred in The Ides of March (2011) directed by George Clooney, Drive (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn, The Nice Guys (2016) by Shane Black with Russell Crowe, La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle with Emma Stone. He starred in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) by Denis Villeneuve, played astronaut Neil Amstrong in First Man (2018) by Damien Chazelle.

Read Ryan Gosling by Janet R. Nepales.

Read Ryan Gosling, La La Land by Mario Amaya in Spanish.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
La La Land

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ides of March, The

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Crazy, Stupid, Love.

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Blue Valentine

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Lars and the Real Girl
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.