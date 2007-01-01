Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Noam Baron Cohen (born October 13, 1971, in Hammersmith, London, England) is best known for creating and portraying many fictional satirical characters, including Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Bruno, Admiral General Aladeen, Erran Morad and multiple others. Just like his idol Peter Sellers, he adopts a variety of accents and guises for his characters and rarely appears out of character. In most of his routines, his characters interact with unsuspecting people, documentary style, who do not realize they are being set up for comic situations and self-revealing ridicule. He has appeared in such films as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Hugo (2011), Les Miserables (2012), Grimsby (2016) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). In 2018, he created and starred in Who is America? for Showtime, his first television project since Da Ali G. Show. In 2020 he played Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, he directed and starred in the sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.