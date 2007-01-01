Sacha Baron Cohen

Golden Globes logo

Sacha Noam Baron Cohen (born October 13, 1971, in Hammersmith, London, England) is best known for creating and portraying many fictional satirical characters, including Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Bruno, Admiral General Aladeen, Erran Morad and multiple others. Just like his idol Peter Sellers, he adopts a variety of accents and guises for his characters and rarely appears out of character. In most of his routines, his characters interact with unsuspecting people, documentary style, who do not realize they are being set up for comic situations and self-revealing ridicule. He has appeared in such films as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Hugo (2011), Les Miserables (2012), Grimsby (2016) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). In 2018, he created and starred in Who is America? for Showtime, his first television project since Da Ali G. Show. In 2020 he played Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, he directed and starred in the sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

 

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Borat

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Trial of the Chicago 7, The

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Spy, The

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Who is America?
