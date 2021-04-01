Sally Field

Sally Margaret Field (born in Pasadena, California, November 6, 1946) started acting in the television sitcoms Gidget (1965-1966) and The Flying Nun (1967-1970). She acted with Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit (1977), played a union organizer in Norma Rae (1979) by Martin Ritt, co-starred with Paul Newman in Absence of Malice (1981) by Sydney Pollack, with James Caan and Jeff Bridges in Kiss Me Goodbye (1982) by Richard Mulligan, with James Garner in Murphy’s Romance (1985) by Martin Ritt, with Tom Hanks in Punchline (1988). She starred in Places in the Heart (1984) by Robert Benton, Not Without My Daughter (1991) by Brian Gilbert. She acted with Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias (1989) by Herbert Ross, with Kevin Kline in Soapdish (1991) by Michael Hoffman, with Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993). Field had a leading role in the TV series Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011). She played Mary, Abraham Lincoln’s wife, in Lincoln (2012) by Steven Spielberg with Daniel Day-Lewis, she was Peter Parker’s aunt May in The Amazing Spiderman (2012) by Mark Webb with Andrew Garfield, she starred in Hello, My Name Is Doris (2016).

On television she acted in Maniac (2018) with Emma Stone.