Sally Field

11 Nominations
2 Wins
Sally Field

Sally Margaret Field (born in Pasadena, California, November 6, 1946) started acting in the television sitcoms Gidget (1965-1966) and The Flying Nun (1967-1970). She acted with Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit (1977), played a union organizer in Norma Rae (1979) by Martin Ritt, co-starred with Paul Newman in Absence of Malice (1981) by Sydney Pollack, with James Caan and Jeff Bridges in Kiss Me Goodbye (1982) by Richard Mulligan, with James Garner in Murphy’s Romance (1985) by Martin Ritt, with Tom Hanks in Punchline (1988).  She starred in Places in the Heart (1984) by Robert Benton, Not Without My Daughter (1991) by Brian Gilbert. She acted with Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias (1989) by Herbert Ross, with Kevin Kline in Soapdish (1991) by Michael Hoffman, with Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993). Field had a leading role in the TV series Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011). She played Mary, Abraham Lincoln’s wife, in Lincoln (2012) by Steven Spielberg with Daniel Day-Lewis, she was Peter Parker’s aunt May in The Amazing Spiderman (2012) by Mark Webb with Andrew Garfield, she starred in Hello, My Name Is Doris (2016).

On television she acted in Maniac (2018) with Emma Stone.

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Places in the Heart

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Norma Rae

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Lincoln

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Brothers & Sisters

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Brothers & Sisters

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Woman of Independent Means, A

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Steel Magnolias

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Murphy's Romance

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Kiss Me Goodbye

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Absence of Malice

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Smokey and The Bandit
