Sam Mendes

Samuel Mendes (born August 1, 1965 in Reading, Berkshire, England) directed stage plays like The Cherry Orchard (1989), The Glass Menagerie (1995), Cabaret (1998). He made his movie directing debut with American Beauty (1999) starring Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening, directed Road to Perdition (2002) with Tom Hanks and Paul Newman, Jarhead (2005) with Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, Revolutionary Road (2008) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Away We Go (2009) with John Krasinksi and Maya Rudolph. He directed the Bond movies with Daniel Craig Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), the World War I movie 1917 (2019).

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
1917

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
American Beauty

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Revolutionary Road
