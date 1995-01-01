Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel Leroy Jackson (born December 1, 1948 in Washington, D.C.) acted in Jungle Fever (1991) by Spike Lee, Jurassic Park (1993) by Steven Spielberg, True Romance (1993) by Tony Scott, A Time to Kill (1996) by Joel Schumacher, Eve’s Bayou (1997) written and directed by Kasi Lemmons, Rules of Engagement (2000) by William Friedkin, Changing Lanes (2002) with Ben Affleck. He was directed by Quentin Tarantino in Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Django Unchained (2012), The Hateful Eight (2015). He played Nick Fury in the Marvel films: Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019). Jackson acted in Kong: Skull Island (2017), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), The Banker (2020), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021).