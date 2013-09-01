Scarlett Johansson (born November 22, 1984 in New York City) played Kristin Scott Thomas’ teenage daughter in The Horse Whisperer (1998) directed by Robert Redford from the 1995 novel by Nicholas Evans. She starred with Thora Birch in Ghost World (2001), with Bill Murray in Lost in Translation (2003) by Sofia Coppola, with Colin Firth in Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003), with John Travolta in A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004), with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in Prestige (2006) by Christopher Nolan, with Matt Damon in We Bought a Zoo (2011) by Cameron Crowe. She acted in three movies by Woody Allen: Match Point (2005) with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Scoop (2006) with Hugh Jackman, Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) with Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Johansson played Black Widow in the Marvel Comics movies Iron Man 2 (2010) with Robert Downey Jr., The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) with Chris Evans, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014) with Mark Ruffalo, Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019). She starred in the science fiction films Lucy (2014) by Luc Besson and Ghost in the Shell (2017); she acted in the comedy Rough Night (2017), Jojo Rabbit (2019) by Taika Waititi, Marriage Story (2019) by Noah Bambauch with Adam Driver.

