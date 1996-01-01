Golden Globes logo

Scott Frank

1 Nominations
Scott Frank

Scott Frank (born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, March 10, 1960) wrote the screenplay for movies like Little Man Tate (1991) directed by Jodie Foster, Get Shorty (1995) by Barry Sonnenfeld, Out of Sight (1998) by Steven Soderberg, Minority Report (2002) by Steven Spielberg, The Interpreter (2005) by Sydney Pollack, Logan (2017) by James Mangold. He wrote and directed The Lookout (2007) starring Joseph Gordon Levitt. For television he created and directed the series Godless (2017) and The Queen’s Gambit (2020) starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Get Shorty
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.