Scott Frank (born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, March 10, 1960) wrote the screenplay for movies like Little Man Tate (1991) directed by Jodie Foster, Get Shorty (1995) by Barry Sonnenfeld, Out of Sight (1998) by Steven Soderberg, Minority Report (2002) by Steven Spielberg, The Interpreter (2005) by Sydney Pollack, Logan (2017) by James Mangold. He wrote and directed The Lookout (2007) starring Joseph Gordon Levitt. For television he created and directed the series Godless (2017) and The Queen’s Gambit (2020) starring Anya Taylor-Joy.