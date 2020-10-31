Golden Globes logo

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 25, 1930, 1930, died October 31, 2020, Thomas Sean Connery was cast as James Bond in Dr. No (1962), then played Secret Agent 007 in From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Once (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Never Say Never Again (1983). He starred in Marnie (1964) by Alfred Hitchcock with Tippi Hedren, The Hill (1965) by Sidney Lumet, A Fine Madness (1966) with Joanne Woodward, Zardoz (1974) by John Boorman with Charlotte Rampling, The Man Who Would Be King (1975) by John Huston with Michael Caine, Robin and Marian (1976) by Richard Lester with Audrey Hepburn. He acted in The Name of the Rose (1986) directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud from the novel by Umberto Eco, The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma with Kevin Costner, Presidio (1988) by Peter Hyams with Meg Ryan, Family Business (1989) by Sidney Lumet with Dustin Hoffman, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) by Steven Spielberg with Harrison Ford, Hunt for Red October (1990) by John McTiernan with Alec Baldwin, The Russia House (1990) by Fred Schepisi with Michelle Pfeiffer, First Knight (1995) with Richard Gere, The Rock (1996) by Michael Bay with Nicolas Cage, Entrapment (1999) with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Finding Forrester (2000) by Gus Van Sant.

Read Sean Connery's classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Sean Connery, 1996 by Phillip Berk

1996 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Sean Connery

1988 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Untouchables, The

1972 Winner

World Film Favorites
Sean Connery

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
