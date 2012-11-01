Sean Penn (born August 17, 1960 in Santa Monica, California) acted in Taps (1981) by Harold Becker, Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) by Amy Heckerling, At Close Range (1986) by James Foley, State of Grace (1990) by Phil Joanou, Casualties of War (1989) and Carlito’s Way (1993) both directed by Brian De Palma, Dead Man Walking (1995) by Tim Robbins, She’s So Lovely (1997) by Nick Cassevetes, Hurlyburly (1998), Sweet and Lowdown (1999) by Woody Allen, I Am Sam (2001), Mystic River (2003) by Clint Eastwood, The Interpreter (2005) by Sydney Pollack, All the King’s Men (2006) by Steven Zallian, Milk (2008) by Gus van Sant, Fair Game (2010) by Doug Liman, The Tree of Life (2011) by Terrence Malik. He acted on the web television series The First (2018).

Penn directed The Indian Runner (1991), The Crossing Guard (1995), The Pledge (2001), Into the Wild (2007).