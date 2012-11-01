Golden Globes logo

Sean Penn

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Sean Penn (born August 17, 1960 in Santa Monica, California) acted in Taps (1981) by Harold Becker, Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) by Amy Heckerling, At Close Range (1986) by James Foley, State of Grace (1990) by Phil Joanou, Casualties of War (1989) and Carlito’s Way (1993) both directed by Brian De Palma, Dead Man Walking (1995) by Tim Robbins, She’s So Lovely (1997) by Nick Cassevetes, Hurlyburly (1998), Sweet and Lowdown (1999) by Woody Allen, I Am Sam (2001), Mystic River (2003) by Clint Eastwood, The Interpreter (2005) by Sydney Pollack, All the King’s Men (2006) by Steven Zallian, Milk (2008) by Gus van Sant, Fair Game (2010) by Doug Liman, The Tree of Life (2011) by Terrence Malik. He acted on the web television series The First (2018).

Penn directed The Indian Runner (1991), The Crossing Guard (1995), The Pledge (2001), Into the Wild (2007).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mystic River

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Milk

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sweet and Lowdown

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Dead Man Walking

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Carlito's Way
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.