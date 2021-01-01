Golden Globes logo

Sergio Leone

1 Nominations

Sergio Leone (born January 3, 1929 in Rome, Italy, died April 30, 1989) directed the trilogy of Italian westerns starring Clint Eastwood, Per un pugno di dollari (For a Fistful of Dollars, 1954), Per qualche dollaro in più (For a Few Dollars More, 1965), Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, 1966). He also directed Giú la testa (Duck, You Sucker!, 1971) with James Coburn, Once Upon a Time in America (1984) with Robert De Niro, C'era una volta il West (Once Upon a Time in the West, 1988) with Henry Fonda.

1985 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time in America
