Shailene Woodley

Shailene Diann Woodley (born November 15, 1991 in San Bernardino, California) starred in the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008-2013). Her first movie was The Descendants (2009) by Alexander Payne with George Clooney. She starred in The Spectacular Now (2013) with Miles Teller, The Fault in Our Stars (2014) with Ansel Elgort. She was the star of Divergent (2014), Insurgent (2015), Allegiance (2016) from the trilogy by Veronica Roth. She played Edward Snowden’s girlfriend in Snowden (2016) directed by Oliver Stone. She acted with Sam Claflin in Adrift (2018), with Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian (2021). Woodley acted with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the TV series Big Little Lies (2017) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, and the 2019 sequel.