Sharon Stone (born March 10, 1958 in Meadville, Pennsylvania) acted in Total Recall and Basic Instinct (1992) both directed by Paul Verhoeven, Year of the Gun (1991) by John Frankenheimer, Silver (1993) by Philip Noyce, Intersection (1994) by Mark Rydell, The Quick and the Dead (1995) by Sam Raimi, Casino (1995) by Martin Scorsese, Diabolique (1996), Sphere (1998) by Barry Levinson, The Mighty (1998), The Muse (1999) by Albert Brooks, Broken Flowers (2005) by Jim Jarmusch, Basic Instict 2 (2006) by Michael Caton Jones, Alpha Dog (2006) by Nick Cassevetes, Lovelace (2013), Fading Gigolo (2013) by John Turturro, A Golden Boy (2014) by Pupi Avati, The Disaster Artist (2017) by James Franco.

On television Sharon Stone stars in Mosaic (2017-2018) by Steven Soderberg.

 

1996 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Casino

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Muse, The

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mighty, The

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Basic Instinct
