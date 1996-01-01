Sharon Stone (born March 10, 1958 in Meadville, Pennsylvania) acted in Total Recall and Basic Instinct (1992) both directed by Paul Verhoeven, Year of the Gun (1991) by John Frankenheimer, Silver (1993) by Philip Noyce, Intersection (1994) by Mark Rydell, The Quick and the Dead (1995) by Sam Raimi, Casino (1995) by Martin Scorsese, Diabolique (1996), Sphere (1998) by Barry Levinson, The Mighty (1998), The Muse (1999) by Albert Brooks, Broken Flowers (2005) by Jim Jarmusch, Basic Instict 2 (2006) by Michael Caton Jones, Alpha Dog (2006) by Nick Cassevetes, Lovelace (2013), Fading Gigolo (2013) by John Turturro, A Golden Boy (2014) by Pupi Avati, The Disaster Artist (2017) by James Franco.

On television Sharon Stone stars in Mosaic (2017-2018) by Steven Soderberg.