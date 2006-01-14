Shelley Winters (born Shirley Schrift in St. Louis, Missouri, August 18, 1920, died January 14, 2006) acted in movies like A Place in the Sun (1951) with Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift, The Night of the Hunter (1955) with Robert Mitchum, The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), Lolita (1962) with James Mason, directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, A Patch of Blue (1965) with Sidney Poitier, Alfie (1965) with Michael Caine, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976) by Paul Mazursky, Pete’s Dragon (1977), Un borghese piccolo piccolo (1977) with Alberto Sordi, directed by Mario Monicelli. She was married to actors Vittorio Gassman (1952-1954) and Anthony Franciosa (1957-1960), wrote the autobiographical books, Shelley: Also Know as Shirley (1980), Shelley: The Middle of My Century (1989).
