Shira Haas (born in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 11, 1995) acted in the Israeli films Princess (2014), Foxtrot (2017), Noble Savage (2018), Broken Mirrors (2019), Asia (2020), in the American movie The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) by Niki Caro. On television she acted in the Israeli series Shtisel (2013-2016), the American series Unorthodox (2020) from the 2012 autobiography by Deborah Feldman Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.