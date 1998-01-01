Born on April 24, 1934 in Richmond, Virginia, Shirley MacLaine, older sister of Warren Beatty, trained as a dancer, was cast by Alfred Hitchcock in her first film, The Trouble with Harry (1954), acted with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in Artists and Models (1955), with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Jack Lemmon in The Apartment (1960) and Irma La Douce (1963) both directed by Billy Wilder. She starred in The Turning Point (1977) by Herbert Ross with Anne Bancroft, Being There (1979) by Hal Ashby with Peter Sellers, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks with Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson, Madame Sousatska (1988) by John Schlesinger, Steel Magnolias (1989) by Herbert Ross with Julia Roberts, Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols with Meryl Streep, Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron with Marcello Mastroianni, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993) by Rhanda Haines with Robert Duvall and Richard Harris, In Her Shoes (2005) by Curtis Hanson with Cameron Diaz, Bernie (2011) by Richard Linklater with Jack Black,The Last Word (2017) with Amanda Seyfried.

On television she portrayed Coco Chanel (2009).

