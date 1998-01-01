Golden Globes logo

Born on April 24, 1934 in Richmond, Virginia, Shirley MacLaine, older sister of Warren Beatty, trained as a dancer, was cast by Alfred Hitchcock in her first film, The Trouble with Harry (1954), acted with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in Artists and Models (1955), with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Jack Lemmon in The Apartment (1960) and Irma La Douce (1963) both directed by Billy Wilder. She starred in The Turning Point (1977) by Herbert Ross with Anne Bancroft, Being There (1979) by Hal Ashby with Peter Sellers, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks with Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson, Madame Sousatska (1988) by John Schlesinger, Steel Magnolias (1989) by Herbert Ross with Julia Roberts, Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols with Meryl Streep, Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron with Marcello Mastroianni, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993) by Rhanda Haines with Robert Duvall and Richard Harris, In Her Shoes (2005) by Curtis Hanson with Cameron Diaz, Bernie (2011) by Richard Linklater with Jack Black,The Last Word (2017) with Amanda Seyfried.

On television she portrayed Coco Chanel (2009).

Read Shirley MacLaine's classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Shirley MacLaine, 1998 by Philip Berk

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Shirley MacLaine

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Madame Sousatzka

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Terms of Endearment

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Irma La Douce

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Apartment, The

1959 Winner

1959 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Shirley MacLaine

1955 Winner

1955 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Trouble With Harry, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Coco Chanel

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
In Her Shoes

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Guarding Tess

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Used People

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Postcards From The Edge

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Out on a Limb

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Being There

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Sweet Charity

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Woman Times Seven

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Gambit

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Children's Hour, The

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Ask Any Girl

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Some Came Running
