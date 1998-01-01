Born on April 24, 1934 in Richmond, Virginia, Shirley MacLaine, older sister of Warren Beatty, trained as a dancer, was cast by Alfred Hitchcock in her first film, The Trouble with Harry (1954), acted with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in Artists and Models (1955), with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Jack Lemmon in The Apartment (1960) and Irma La Douce (1963) both directed by Billy Wilder. She starred in The Turning Point (1977) by Herbert Ross with Anne Bancroft, Being There (1979) by Hal Ashby with Peter Sellers, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks with Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson, Madame Sousatska (1988) by John Schlesinger, Steel Magnolias (1989) by Herbert Ross with Julia Roberts, Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols with Meryl Streep, Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron with Marcello Mastroianni, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993) by Rhanda Haines with Robert Duvall and Richard Harris, In Her Shoes (2005) by Curtis Hanson with Cameron Diaz, Bernie (2011) by Richard Linklater with Jack Black,The Last Word (2017) with Amanda Seyfried.
On television she portrayed Coco Chanel (2009).
1998 Winner
1989 Winner
1984 Winner
1964 Winner
1961 Winner
1959 Winner
1955 Winner
2009 Nominee
2006 Nominee
2003 Nominee
1995 Nominee
1993 Nominee
1991 Nominee
1988 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1970 Nominee
1968 Nominee
1967 Nominee
1962 Nominee
1960 Nominee
1959 Nominee
