Sidney Lumet (born June 25, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died April 9, 2011) directed Henry Fonda in 12 Angry Men (1957), Marlon Brando in The Fugitive Kind (1959) from the 1957 play Orpheus Descending by Tennessee Williams, Katharine Hepburn in Long Day’s Journey into Night (1962) from Tennessee Williams, Rod Steiger in The Pawnbroker (1964), Al Pacino in Serpico (1973) and Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Albert Finney in Murder on the Orient Express (1974) from Agatha Christie, Peter Finch in Network (1976) from screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky, Richard Burton in Equus (1977) from the play by Peter Shaffer, Treat Williams in Prince of the City (1981), Paul Newman in The Verdict (1982), Jane Fonda in The Morning After (1986), River Phoenix in Running on Empty (1988), Sean Connery in Family Business (1989), Andy Garcia in Night Falls on Manhattan (1997), Philip Seymour Hoffman in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007).

Read In Remembrance of Director Sidney Lumet by Philip Berk.

1977 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Network

1989 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Running on Empty

1983 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Verdict, The

1982 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Prince of the City

1976 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Dog Day Afternoon

1958 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
12 Angry Men (1957)
