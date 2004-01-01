Sienna Miller

Sienna Rose Miller (born in New York City, December 28, 1981) acted with Jude Law in Alfie (2004) by Charles Shyer, with Heath Ledger in Casanova (2005) by Lasse Hallström, with Keira Knightley in The Edge of Love (2008). She played Edie Sedgwich in Factory Girl (2006) with Guy Pierce as Andy Warhol, Taya Kyle in American Sniper (2014) by Clint Eastwood with Bradley Cooper, acted opposite Bradley Cooper again in Burnt (2015) by John Wells, with Tom Hiddleston in High Rise (2015). In the television movie The Girl (2012) she played Tippi Hedren directed by Alfred Hitchcock in The Birds. Miller acted in Live by Night (2016) directed by Ben Affleck from the 2012 novel by Dennis Lehane, 21 Bridges (2019) with Chadwick Boseman, Wander Darkly (2020) with Diego Luna.