Golden Globes logo

Simone Signoret

2 Nominations

Simone Signoret (born Simone Kaminker in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 25, 1921, died September 30, 1985) grew up in Paris, acted in French movies like La Ronde (1950) by Max Ophüls, Casque d’Or (1952) by Jacques Becker, Thérèse Raquin (1953) directed by Marcel Carné from the 1868 novel by Émile Zola, Diabolique (1955), English films like a Room at the Top (1959), Italian films like Adua e le compagne (1960), American pictures like Ship of Fools (1965) by Stanley Kramer, The Deadly Affair (1966) by Sidney Lumet. She was married to French actor Yves Montand, wrote her memoirs, Nostalgia Isn't What It Used to Be (1978).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Ship of Fools

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Room At The Top
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.