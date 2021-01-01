Simone Signoret (born Simone Kaminker in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 25, 1921, died September 30, 1985) grew up in Paris, acted in French movies like La Ronde (1950) by Max Ophüls, Casque d’Or (1952) by Jacques Becker, Thérèse Raquin (1953) directed by Marcel Carné from the 1868 novel by Émile Zola, Diabolique (1955), English films like a Room at the Top (1959), Italian films like Adua e le compagne (1960), American pictures like Ship of Fools (1965) by Stanley Kramer, The Deadly Affair (1966) by Sidney Lumet. She was married to French actor Yves Montand, wrote her memoirs, Nostalgia Isn't What It Used to Be (1978).