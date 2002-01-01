Golden Globes logo

Sissy Spacek

7 Nominations
3 Wins

Mary Elizabeth “Sissy” Spacek (born December 25, 1949, in Quitman, Texas) acted in Badlands (1973) by Terrence Malick, Carrie (1973) by Brian DePalma, 3 Women (1977) by Robert Altman. She played country music singer Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) by Michael Apted. She was directed by her husband Jack Fisk in Raggedy Man (1980), she acted with Jack Lemmon in Missing (1982) by Costa-Gavras, with Mel Gibson in The River (1984) by Mark Rydell, with Diane Keaton and Jessica Lange in Crimes of the Heart (1986) by Bruce Beresford, with Tom Wilkinson in In the Bedroom (2001), and in Homecoming (2018) with Julia Roberts.

Spacek acts with Robert Redford in The Old Man & the Gun (2018), on television in the horror series Castle Rock (2018).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
In the Bedroom

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Crimes of the Heart

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Coal Miner's Daughter

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Pictures of Hollis Woods

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
River, The (1984)

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Missing

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Raggedy Man
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.