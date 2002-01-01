Mary Elizabeth “Sissy” Spacek (born December 25, 1949, in Quitman, Texas) acted in Badlands (1973) by Terrence Malick, Carrie (1973) by Brian DePalma, 3 Women (1977) by Robert Altman. She played country music singer Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) by Michael Apted. She was directed by her husband Jack Fisk in Raggedy Man (1980), she acted with Jack Lemmon in Missing (1982) by Costa-Gavras, with Mel Gibson in The River (1984) by Mark Rydell, with Diane Keaton and Jessica Lange in Crimes of the Heart (1986) by Bruce Beresford, with Tom Wilkinson in In the Bedroom (2001), and in Homecoming (2018) with Julia Roberts.

Spacek acts with Robert Redford in The Old Man & the Gun (2018), on television in the horror series Castle Rock (2018).