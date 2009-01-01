Golden Globes logo

Sofia Vergara

4 Nominations

The Colombian actress Sofia Vergara starred in a local soap opera and hosted a travel show in her own country before moving to the U.S., where she appeared in the TV series The Knights of Prosperity (2007) and Dirty Sexy Money. After being cast in Modern Family (2009), she also appeared in the films: The Smurfs (2011), New Year’s Eve (2011), The Three Stooges (2012) and Machete Kills (2013). In TV comedy Modern Family (2009-2016) she portrays Colombian firecracker Gloria Pritchett, wife of family patriarch Jay and mother of Manny.

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Modern Family

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Modern Family

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Modern Family

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Modern Family
