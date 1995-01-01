Golden Globes logo

Born Sofia Scicolone on September 20, 1934 in Rome, Italy, Sophia Loren acted in Italian movies, Peccato che sia una canaglia (1954) by Alessandro Blasetti, La donna del fiume (1955) by Mario Soldati, and in American films, Houseboat (1958) with Cary Grant, Desire Under the Elms (1958) with Anthony Perkins, El Cid (1961) with Charlton Heston, Arabesque (1966) by Stanley Donen with Gregory Peck, A Countess from Hong Kong (1967) by Charlie Chaplin with Marlon Brando, Man of La Mancha (1972) with Peter O’Toole. She was directed by Vittorio de Sica in L’oro di Napoli (The Gold of Naples, 1954), La Ciociara (Two Women, 1960), Ieri, oggi, domani (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, 1963), Matrimonio all’Italiana (Marriage Italian Style, 1964), by Ettore Scola in Una Giornata Particolare (A Special Day, 1977), these last three films with Marcello Mastroianni. She acted in Pret-a-Porter (Ready to Wear, 1994) by Robert Altman, Grumpier Old Men (1995) with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall with Daniel Day-Lewis. Loren starred in the Italian movie The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé, 2020) directed by her son Edoardo Ponti from the 1975 French novel by Roman Gary.

Read Sophia Loren’s profile by Elisabeth Sereda

Read Sophia Loren’s profile by Silvia Bizio (in Italian)

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence-Sophia Loren, 1995 by Philip Berk

 

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Sophia Loren

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

World Film Favorites
Sophia Loren

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

World Film Favorites
Sophia Loren

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

World Film Favorites
Sophia Loren

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

World Film Favorites
Sophia Loren

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Ready to Wear

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Marriage Italian Style

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
It Started in Naples
