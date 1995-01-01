Born Sofia Scicolone on September 20, 1934 in Rome, Italy, Sophia Loren acted in Italian movies, Peccato che sia una canaglia (1954) by Alessandro Blasetti, La donna del fiume (1955) by Mario Soldati, and in American films, Houseboat (1958) with Cary Grant, Desire Under the Elms (1958) with Anthony Perkins, El Cid (1961) with Charlton Heston, Arabesque (1966) by Stanley Donen with Gregory Peck, A Countess from Hong Kong (1967) by Charlie Chaplin with Marlon Brando, Man of La Mancha (1972) with Peter O’Toole. She was directed by Vittorio de Sica in L’oro di Napoli (The Gold of Naples, 1954), La Ciociara (Two Women, 1960), Ieri, oggi, domani (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, 1963), Matrimonio all’Italiana (Marriage Italian Style, 1964), by Ettore Scola in Una Giornata Particolare (A Special Day, 1977), these last three films with Marcello Mastroianni. She acted in Pret-a-Porter (Ready to Wear, 1994) by Robert Altman, Grumpier Old Men (1995) with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall with Daniel Day-Lewis. Loren starred in the Italian movie The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé, 2020) directed by her son Edoardo Ponti from the 1975 French novel by Roman Gary.

