Spencer Tracy (born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 5, 1900, died June 10, 1967) acted in Broadway plays, in movies like The Power and the Glory (1933) by Preston Sturges, Fury (1936) by Fritz Lang, San Francisco (1936) with Clark Gable, Libeled Lady (1936), Captains Courageous (1937) by Victor Fleming, Boys Town (1938) with Mickey Rooney, Stanley and Livinsgtone (1939), Boom Town (1940), A Guy Named Joe (1943) with Irene Dunne. He costarred with Katherine Hepburn in Woman of the Year (1942), State of the Union (1948), Adam’s Rib (1949) by George Cukor, Pat and Mike (1952), Desk Set (1957). He acted in Father of the Bride (1950) by Vincent Minelli, The Actress (1953) by George Cukor, Bad Day at Black Rock (1955), The Old Man and the Sea (1959) from the novella by Ernst Hemingway. He was directed by Stanley Kramer in Inherit the Wind (1960), Judgement at Nuremberg (1961), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) with Sidney Poitier.

1954 Winner

1954 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Actress, The

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Inherit the Wind - 1960

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Old Man and the Sea, The
