3 Nominations
Shelton “Spike” Lee (born March 20, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia) wrote and directed movies like She’s Gotta Have It (1986), Do the Right Thing (1989), Jungle Fever (1991) with Wesley Snipes, Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992) and He Got Game (1998) with Denzel Washington. He also directed Clockers (1995) from the novel by Richard Price, 25th Hour (2002) with Edward Norton, Inside Man (2006) with Jodie Foster, BlacKkKlansman (2018) with John David Washington and Adam Driver, Da 5 Bloods (2020) about the Vietnam War.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2019 Nominee
2019 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureBlacKkKlansman
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureDo The Right Thing
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureDo The Right Thing