Shelton “Spike” Lee (born March 20, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia) wrote and directed movies like She’s Gotta Have It (1986), Do the Right Thing (1989), Jungle Fever (1991) with Wesley Snipes, Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992) and He Got Game (1998) with Denzel Washington. He also directed Clockers (1995) from the novel by Richard Price, 25th Hour (2002) with Edward Norton, Inside Man (2006) with Jodie Foster, BlacKkKlansman (2018) with John David Washington and Adam Driver, Da 5 Bloods (2020) about the Vietnam War.