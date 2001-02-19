Golden Globes logo

Stanley Kramer (born in New York City September 29, 1913, died February 19, 2001) directed and produced The Defiant Ones (1958) with Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier, On the Beach (1969) with Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner, Inherit the Wind (1960) with Spencer Tracy, Judgement at Nuremberg (1961), It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), Ship of Fools (1956), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) with Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn, The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) with Anthony Quinn and Anna Magnani, The Runner Stumbles (1979). Kramer was the producer of films like Champion (1949), Home of the Brave (1949), High Noon (1952), The Wild One (1953), The Caine Mutiny (1954).

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Judgment at Nuremberg

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Inherit the Wind - 1960

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Secret of Santa Vittoria, The

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Judgment at Nuremberg

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
On The Beach

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
On The Beach

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Defiant Ones, The

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Defiant Ones, The

1953 Nominee

1953 Nominee

Cecil B. deMille Award
Stanley Kramer
