Stanley Kramer (born in New York City September 29, 1913, died February 19, 2001) directed and produced The Defiant Ones (1958) with Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier, On the Beach (1969) with Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner, Inherit the Wind (1960) with Spencer Tracy, Judgement at Nuremberg (1961), It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), Ship of Fools (1956), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) with Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn, The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) with Anthony Quinn and Anna Magnani, The Runner Stumbles (1979). Kramer was the producer of films like Champion (1949), Home of the Brave (1949), High Noon (1952), The Wild One (1953), The Caine Mutiny (1954).
