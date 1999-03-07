Golden Globes logo

Stanley Kubrick (born in New York City July 26, 1928, died March 7, 1999) directed Kirk Douglas in Paths of Glory (1957) and Spartacus (1960), Lolita (1962) with James Mason from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, Dr. Strangelove (1964) with Peter Sellers, 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971) with Malcolm McDowell from the 1962 novel by Anthony Burgess, Barry Lyndon (1975), The Shining (1980) with Jack Nicholson from the 1977 novel by Stephen King, Full Metal Jacket (1987), Eyes Wide Shut (1999) with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

1976 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Barry Lyndon

1972 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Clockwork Orange, A

1963 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Lolita

1961 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Spartacus
