Stephan James (born December 16, 1993 in Toronto, Canada) played civil rights activist John Lewis in Selma (2013) about Martin Luther King directed by Ava DuVernay, he was 1936 Olympic Gold medalist Jesse Owen in Race (2016). He acted with Kiki Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) directed by Barry Jenkins from the 1974 novel by James Baldwin. On television he played an army veteran in Homecoming with Julia Roberts.