Stephen Frears (born in Leicester, England, June 20, 1941) is the director of movies like My Beautiful Launderette (1985) with Daniel Day-Lewis, Dangerous Liaisons (1988) from the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos with Glenn Close and John Malkovich, The Grifters (1990) from the novel by Jim Thompson with John Cusack and Anjelica Huston, Hero (1992) with Dustin Hoffman, High Fidelity (2000) from the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby with John Cusack, Dirty Pretty Things (2002) with Chiwetel Ejofor, The Queen (2006) with Helen Mirren, Philomena (2013) with Judy Dench. In 2016 Frears directed Florence Foster Jenkins with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

2007 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Queen, The
