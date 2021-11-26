Stephen Sondheim (born in New York March 22, 1930, died November 26, 2021), composed music and lyrics for stage musicals like A Little Night Music (1973), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), and many others that were made into movies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962) filmed by Richard Lester in 1966, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979) filmed by Tim Burton in 2007, Into the Woods (1987) filmed by Rob Marshall in 2014. He wrote the lyrics for West Side Story (1957) filmed in 1961 by Robert Wise and in 2021 by Steven Spielberg, and Gypsy (1959).

He received Golden Globe nominations for two original songs he composed for Dick Tracy (1990) directed by Warren Beatty, “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)” and “What Can You Lose?”