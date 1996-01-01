Golden Globes logo

Steve Martin

6 Nominations
Steve Martin

Stephen “Steve” Martin (born in Waco, Texas, August 14, 1945) started his career as a stand-up comedian, he wrote and starred in three comedies directed by Carl Reiner: The Jerk (1979), Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982), The Man with Two Brains (1983), he co-starred with Lily Tomlin in All of Me (1984) by Carl Reiner, with Bernadette Peters in Pennies from Heaven (1981), a musical directed by Herbert Ross based on the BBC TV series by Dennis Potter. He starred in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) by Frank Oz with Michael Caine, Parenthood (1989) by Ron Howard, Father of the Bride (1991) and sequel by Charles Shyer, Housesitter (1992) by Frank Oz with Goldie Hawn, Mixed Nuts (1994) by Nora Ephron. He acted in the ensemble film Grand Canyon (1991) by Lawrence Kasdan. Martin wrote and starred in Roxanne (1988) by Fred Schepisi, L.A. Story (1991) by Mick Jackson, Shopgirl (2005) by Anand Tucker, The Pink Panther (2006) by Shawn Levy. He acted in the comedy It’s Complicated (2009) by Nancy Meyers, in the war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) by Ang Lee.

On television Martin starred in Only Murders in the Building (2021) with Martin Short.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Only Murders in the Building

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Father of the Bride Part II

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Parenthood

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Roxanne

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
All of Me

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pennies from Heaven
