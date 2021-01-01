Golden Globes logo

Steve McQueen

6 Nominations
2 Wins
Steve McQueen portrait

Terence Steven “Steve” McQueen (born in Beech Grove, Indiana March 24, 1930, died November 7, 1980) acted in Never So Few (1957), The Magnificent Seven (1960) and The Great Escape (1963) all three directed by John Sturges, Love with the Proper Stranger (1963) by Robert Mulligan with Natalie Wood, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) and The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) by Norman Jewison, The Sand Pebbles (1966) by Robert Wise, Bullitt (1968) by Peter Yates, The Reivers (1969) by Mark Rydell, The Getaway (1972) by Sam Peckinpah, Papillon (1973) with Dustin Hoffman.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1970 Winner

1970 Winner

World Film Favorites
Steve McQueen

1967 Winner

1967 Winner

World Film Favorites
Steve McQueen

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Papillon

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Reivers, The

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Sand Pebbles

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Love with the Proper Stranger
