6 Nominations
2 Wins
Terence Steven “Steve” McQueen (born in Beech Grove, Indiana March 24, 1930, died November 7, 1980) acted in Never So Few (1957), The Magnificent Seven (1960) and The Great Escape (1963) all three directed by John Sturges, Love with the Proper Stranger (1963) by Robert Mulligan with Natalie Wood, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) and The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) by Norman Jewison, The Sand Pebbles (1966) by Robert Wise, Bullitt (1968) by Peter Yates, The Reivers (1969) by Mark Rydell, The Getaway (1972) by Sam Peckinpah, Papillon (1973) with Dustin Hoffman.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1970 Winner
1970 Winner
World Film FavoritesSteve McQueen
1967 Winner
1967 Winner
World Film FavoritesSteve McQueen
1974 Nominee
1974 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaPapillon
1970 Nominee
1970 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyReivers, The
1967 Nominee
1967 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaThe Sand Pebbles
1964 Nominee
1964 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaLove with the Proper Stranger