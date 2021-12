Steven Rodney “Steve” McQueen (born in London, England, October 9, 1969) directed Michael Fassbender in Hunger (2008) about the 1981 Irish hunger strike, Shame (2001) about the life of a sex addict, 12 Years a Slave (2013), a critically praised historical drama starring Chiwetel Ejiofor. He directed the crime caper Widows (2018) with Viola Davis.