18 Nominations
3 Wins
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 18, 1946, Steven Spielberg directed The Sugarland Express (1974) with Goldie Hawn, Jaws (1975), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Always (1989) with Richard Dreyfuss, E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982). He collaborated with George Lucas on the Indiana Jones saga starring Harrison Ford, directing Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). He directed The Color Purple (1985) with Whoopi Goldberg, Empire of the Sun (1987) with Christian Bale, Hook (1991) with Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Jurassic Park (1993), Schindler’s List (1993) with Liam Neeson, Saving Private Ryan (1998) with Tom Hanks, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Catch Me If You Can (2002) with Leonardo DiCaprio, Minority Report (2002) and War of the Worlds (2005) with Tom Cruise, Munich (2005), War Horse (2011), The Adventures of Tintin (2011), Lincoln (2012) with Daniel Day-Lewis, Bridge of Spies (2015) with Tom Hanks, The BFG (2016) from the 1982 children’s book by Roald Dahl, The Post (2017) with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, Ready Player One (2018) from the 2011 novel by Ernst Cline, West Side Story (2021) from the 1957 Broadway musical filmed in 1961 by Robert Wise.

Read Steven Spielberg To Receive HFPA’s Cecil B. deMille Award

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Steven Spielberg, 2009 by Philip Berk

 

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Band of Brothers

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Saving Private Ryan

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Schindler's List

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
West Side Story (2021)

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Post

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Lincoln

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Pacific

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Munich

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Into the West

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Taken

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
A. I.: Artificial Intelligence

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Amistad

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Color Purple, The

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Raiders of the Lost Ark

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Close Encounters of the Third Kind

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Close Encounters of the Third Kind

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Jaws
