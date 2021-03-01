Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 18, 1946, Steven Spielberg directed The Sugarland Express (1974) with Goldie Hawn, Jaws (1975), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Always (1989) with Richard Dreyfuss, E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982). He collaborated with George Lucas on the Indiana Jones saga starring Harrison Ford, directing Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). He directed The Color Purple (1985) with Whoopi Goldberg, Empire of the Sun (1987) with Christian Bale, Hook (1991) with Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Jurassic Park (1993), Schindler’s List (1993) with Liam Neeson, Saving Private Ryan (1998) with Tom Hanks, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Catch Me If You Can (2002) with Leonardo DiCaprio, Minority Report (2002) and War of the Worlds (2005) with Tom Cruise, Munich (2005), War Horse (2011), The Adventures of Tintin (2011), Lincoln (2012) with Daniel Day-Lewis, Bridge of Spies (2015) with Tom Hanks, The BFG (2016) from the 1982 children’s book by Roald Dahl, The Post (2017) with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, Ready Player One (2018) from the 2011 novel by Ernst Cline, West Side Story (2021) from the 1957 Broadway musical filmed in 1961 by Robert Wise.

Read Steven Spielberg To Receive HFPA’s Cecil B. deMille Award

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Steven Spielberg, 2009 by Philip Berk