Steven Zaillian (born January 30, 1953 in Fresno, California) wrote the screenplay and directed Searching for Bobby Fisher (1993), A Civil Action (1998), All the King’s Men (2006). He was the screenwriter for movies like The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) by John Schlesinger, Schindler’s List (1993) by Steven Spielberg, Awakenings (1990) by Penny Marshall, American Gangster (2007) by Ridley Scott, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) by David Fincher, Gangs of New York (2002) and The Irishman (2019) directed by Martin Scorsese.

1994 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Schindler's List

2020 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Irishman, The

2017 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Night Of
