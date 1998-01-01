3 Nominations
Steven Zaillian (born January 30, 1953 in Fresno, California) wrote the screenplay and directed Searching for Bobby Fisher (1993), A Civil Action (1998), All the King’s Men (2006). He was the screenwriter for movies like The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) by John Schlesinger, Schindler’s List (1993) by Steven Spielberg, Awakenings (1990) by Penny Marshall, American Gangster (2007) by Ridley Scott, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) by David Fincher, Gangs of New York (2002) and The Irishman (2019) directed by Martin Scorsese.
1994 Winner
Best Screenplay Motion PictureSchindler's List
2020 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureIrishman, The
2017 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureThe Night Of