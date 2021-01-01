Golden Globes logo

Susan Hayward

3 Nominations
3 Wins

Susan Hayward (born Edythe Marrenner in Brooklyn, New York, June 30, 1917, died March 14, 1975) had supporting roles in movies like Beau Geste (1939) with Gary Cooper, Adam Had Four Sons (1941) with Ingrid Bergman, Reap the Wild Wind (1942) by Cecil B. deMille, I Married a Witch (1942) by René Claire, Young and Willing (1943) with William Holden. She played the lead in Deadline at Dawn (1946), Smash-Up, the Story of a Woman (aka A Woman Destroyed, 1947), My Foolish Heart (1949), With a Song in My Heart (The Jane Froman Story, 1952), The Lusty Men (1952) by Nicholas Ray with Robert Mitchum, I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955), Soldier of Fortune (1955) with Clark Gable, The Conqueror (1956) with John Wayne, I Want To Live! (1958) by Robert Wise, The Honeypot (1967) with Rex Harrison.

1959 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
I Want To Live!

1953 Winner

World Film Favorites
Susan Hayward

1953 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
With a Song in My Heart
